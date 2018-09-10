Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Botham JeanDallas officer Amber Guyger who fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean after mistaking his apartment for her own was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

DA: Texas Rangers Responsible For Manslaughter Charge In Botham Jean Case"Faith Johnson, your Dallas County District Attorney, has taken on this case and believe me we will make certain that justice is done in this case.”

DPD Chief: Manslaughter Warrant Sought For Officer Who Killed NeighborIt appears that after working a full shift, the officer went home to her apartment complex, the Southside Flats in the 1200 block of South Lamar, but went inside the wrong unit.

Trial For 92-Year-Old Charged With Killing Son Over Nursing Home MoveA March trial date has been set for a 92-year-old Arizona woman charged with killing her son because he wanted to put her into assisted living.

Family Heartbroken After Mother, Daughter Drown In Fort Worth Flash FloodsA young mother and her daughter drowned Saturday after their car was swept off a road due to flash floods in Fort Worth. The car went into a 20-foot-deep culvert where it submerged.

Millions Of Taxpayers Could Wind Up Owing For 2018The tax law passed late last year included slews of changes that will have wide impacts across the U.S. Among them is a likely jump in the numbers of Americans who'll owe taxes when they file 2018 returns.

Source: Apartment Of Man Killed By Off-Duty Cop Was UnlockedDallas police officer Amber Guyger, now charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in his own apartment, walked through an unlocked door she mistook for her own, a source told CBS 11 News reporter JD Miles.

Dez Bryant Trolls Cowboys On Twitter After Loss To PanthersFree-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant called out his former team with a series of critical tweets aimed at the Dallas Cowboys after they dropped their season opener.

Man Shot And Killed During Party At Hotel In ArlingtonA 24-year-old man was fatally shot during a party at a hotel in Arlington, police say.

Dallas Teen To Be Charged With February Murder Of Young Woman Looking Out WindowJeremy Lamont Warren, 19, faces charges for the murder of Nequacia Jacobs that happened at 5710 Highland Hills Drive on February 24, 2018.