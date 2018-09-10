Source: Apartment Of Man Killed By Off-Duty Cop Was UnlockedDallas police officer Amber Guyger, now charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in his own apartment, walked through an unlocked door she mistook for her own.
Dallas DA: "We Will Make Certain That Justice Is Done In This Case.”DA Faith Johnson said the final decision on what charge/charges the officer who killed a 26-year-old in his own apartment will face has not been made.
Family Heartbroken After Mother, Daughter Drown In Fort Worth Flash FloodsA young mother and her daughter drowned Saturday after their car was swept off a road due to flash floods in Fort Worth.
Latest News
Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed By North Texas Homeowner In Front YardWhile a man and his girlfriend were in front of their home waiting to purchase a camera that was being sold online by someone they did not know, a man showed up with a gun.
Hurricanes Off Both US Coasts Have 39 Airports On AlertAmerican Airlines said it's is monitoring three separate storms and has issued travel alerts to a total of 39 airports in different parts of the world.
California Highway Reopens After Blaze Forces 6-Day ClosureOfficials with the California Department of Transportation say one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday morning.
Carolinas Brace For Extremely Dangerous Hurricane FlorenceFlorence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina.
Source: Apartment Of Man Killed By Off-Duty Cop Was UnlockedDallas police officer Amber Guyger, now charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in his own apartment, walked through an unlocked door she mistook for her own, a source told CBS 11 News reporter JD Miles.
Latest Sports
The Baseball Report: Martinez Has A Shot At 'True' Triple CrownThe Red Sox slugger could become first since Mickey Mantle to lead both leagues in batting average, HR and RBI.
NFL Week 1 Ratings See Uptick In Most WindowsThe league's first week of broadcasts saw upticks in viewers compared to last season.
Brady Finds Plenty Of Targets In 27-20 Win Over TexansTom Brady didn't have any trouble finding receivers to throw to in the New England Patriots' opener against the Houston Texans.
Dez Bryant Trolls Cowboys On Twitter After Loss To PanthersFree-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant called out his former team with a series of critical tweets aimed at the Dallas Cowboys after they dropped their season opener.
Cowboys Struggle In Loss To Panthers In Season Opener 16-8It was a struggle all afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys in their loss to the Carolina Panthers in the season opener. The Cowboys start the season 0-1.
2 Miami Dolphins Players Kneel During Anthem, Kaepernick Thanks ThemIn a tweet, Kaepernick gave a shout-out to "my brothers," Dolphins teammates Kenny Stills and Albert Watson, who were the only two players in the league to take a knee during the national anthem during Sunday's early games.
Latest Video
Jeff Jamison's Weather UpdateGenerally cloudy. High 80F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Dallas Deadly Shooting: A Promise Of Justice In Jean KillingDallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said a charge of murder isn’t off the table in the case of an off-duty police officer who shot and killed a man in his own apartment.
New Miss America Glad She Didn't Have To Don Swimsuit To WinThe first woman to win the Miss America crown without having to don a swimsuit -- Nia Imani Franklin -- says she's glad she didn't have to.
Jeff Jamison's AM Weather UpdateJeff Jamison's AM Weather Update
Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastTemperature will remain cooler to start the week before they warm up before the weekend.
Leslie Moonves Departs As Chief Of CBS, Financial Package To Be Withheld Pending InvestigationMoonves' exit comes hours after The New Yorker published accounts from six women with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct, following allegations by six other women in July.
Best Of
4 New Businesses To Check Out In Central DallasInterested in exploring the freshest new spots in central Dallas? From a luxury movie theater to an upscale Italian eatery, read on to see the newest spots to open for business in this area of the city.
Dallas Makes Top 10 Dog-Friendliest Cities ListDallas has ranked fourth in the top ten dog-friendliest cities list. That according to Yelp.
Kroger Starts Testing Grocery Deliveries Using Driverless CarsKroger will begin testing grocery deliveries using driverless cars in Arizona. The same-day or next-day delivery orders can be made online or by using a mobile app.
McDonald's Investing $448 Million To Modernize Texas RestaurantsMcDonald's announced that the company is investing $448 million to modernize 840 restaurants across Texas. This includes extensive remodeling, new technology and changes to parking lots.
The Most Expensive Residential Rentals In Dallas, RevealedWhether you are on the prowl for a new place or not, sometimes it can be entertaining to check out a luxury real estate listing to see what kind of houses those with money can afford.
The 5 Best Spots To Savor Some Korean Cuisine In DallasIn search of a new favorite Korean restaurant? We've crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Dallas.
Offbeat News
Drunk Florida Man Accidentally Causes Fire In His House, While Making CookiesA man in Florida nearly died of smoke inhalation after starting a fire with his George Foreman grill.
Millions Of Taxpayers Could Wind Up Owing For 2018The tax law passed late last year included slews of changes that will have wide impacts across the U.S. Among them is a likely jump in the numbers of Americans who'll owe taxes when they file 2018 returns.
Massive Gas Line Explosion, Fire Prompt Evacuations In PennsylvaniaA massive gas line explosion rocked Beaver County in PA. early Monday, sending a huge fire ball into the sky and prompting the evacuation of more than two dozen homes.
Man Accused Of Dining And Dashing On Multiple Dates, Pleads Not GuiltyA Southern California man accused of going on dates with women only to ditch them when the check came has pleaded not guilty to additional charges filed against him.
Teen Falls To Death In Yosemite National Park While Reportedly Taking SelfieAn Israeli teenager visiting Yosemite National Park in California fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of an iconic waterfall.
Study: People Born In September Are More Successful In LifeNot only is September the most popular month for birthdays in terms of birth rates, but a new study suggests that those born in September may have a tendency to be more successful in life than those born in other months.