Democrat Beto O’Rourke Announces He’s Running For GovernorAfter months of public speculation and private consideration, Democrat Beto O’Rourke made it official this morning announcing he’s entering the race for Texas Governor.
CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.
Opening Statements Begin In Trial Of Accused Serial Killer Billy ChemirmirOpening Statements Begin In Trial Of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir
AM Weather Update With Brittany RaineyAM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
This Week's Forecast A 'Departure From Normal'Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Millions Follow Dumpster Diving Mama Make A Living From TrashYou’ve heard that old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” A North Texas woman is taking that to the next level.
Irving Police Searching For Hit-Run-Driver Who Fatally Struck Baby At IntersectionThe Irving Police Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck an 8-month-old baby at the intersection of N. MacArthur Blvd and Ranchview Dr. the morning of Nov. 14.
Massive Fire At Abandoned Mineral Wells High School Lights Up Night SkyA fire at the old, abandoned Mineral Wells High School lit up the Sunday night sky on Nov. 14.