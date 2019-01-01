Latest Videos
Never-Before Released Dr. Seuss Book To Be Released This FallA posthumous Dr. Seuss book is being released later this year, 28 years after the author's death. "Dr. Seuss' Horse Museum" will hit store shelves in September. Matt Yurus reports.
More Than A Dozen Families Displaced After 3-Alarm Apartment FireResidents at a northeast Dallas apartment complex were forced out into the cold after a three-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning. The blaze broke out at the Del Rey Village Apartments in the 9600 block of Wickersham Road, in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.
Former Dallas City Councilor Pleads Guilty To Taking BribesA former Dallas City Council member has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a real estate developer while serving on the council's Housing Committee.
2 Major Freeways Closures Across DFW This Weekend2 Major Freeways Closures Across DFW This Weekend
CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.
