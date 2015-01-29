Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the stuff kids’ dreams are made of: to be a police officer or firefighter for a day.

Twins Caleb and Chase Adams received that wish for their fifth birthday, courtesy of the Cleburne Police and Fire Departments.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m speechless,” said mom Amber Adams.

Looking back over the years, this is a milestone for the Adams family.

Caleb and Chase were born seven weeks early. For Amber and her husband Joseph, Caleb’s health has been an ongoing journey since his birth.

The parents say Caleb has several neurological disorders, including autism, and epilepsy. He also has acute syringomelia and has survived brain surgery.

♦♦♦Follow Caleb’s Journey on Facebook♦♦♦

Joseph is a jail officer with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.

That connection to law enforcement sparked a love for police in Caleb.

“Every time he comes in contact with someone in uniform, he wants to go see them and give them a hug,” said Joseph.

For her twins’ birthday on January 30th, Amber reached out to the Cleburne Police Department, to see if she could bring the boys up for a tour.

The officers told her they would do even more – along with the Cleburne Fire Department, they threw the boys a birthday party.

“With his severe autism and all his other medical problems and just the uncertainty right now – for him to be a normal kid for one day, to experience life in the way an able-bodied person should – more than makes his dream come true,” said Amber.

The day included cake and gifts – lots of toy patrol cars for Caleb, and fire trucks for Chase – and a swearing in as an honorary policeman and firefighter.

The highlight though, came when the boys stepped out the door, to find a fire engine, police cruiser and motorcycle waiting in the parking lot for them to explore.

The boys were delighted, and the parents were moved to tears.

“We forget about the medical problems, the sickness and the tests and surgeries. We focus, for the first time, on happiness,” said Amber.

“People sometimes get the wrong impression about why we do this job. This is why we do this job – to make things better for him when he becomes an adult,” said Detective Kelly Summey.

The Cleburne police and fire department employees also took up a collection, and sent the entire Adams family of seven (mom, dad, the twins, plus sisters Alaiyah, Zoe and Sophia) on a weekend getaway to Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.

