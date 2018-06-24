  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Home Invasion, Jimmy Giddings, Nikita Dickerson, robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for suspects who broke into a home early Sunday morning and killed a man.

Police responded to the home invasion robbery at around 3 a.m. in the 4900 block of Veterans Drive. A man and woman were found inside the home with gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Jimmy Giddings, died from his injuries. The 38-year-old woman, Nikita Dickerson, was treated and released from the hospital.

suspects3 Dallas Police Searching For Suspects In Deadly Home Invasion

(Dallas PD)

Police are looking for any information regarding the home invasion and the four suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 214.671.3702.

suspects2 Dallas Police Searching For Suspects In Deadly Home Invasion

(Dallas PD)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s