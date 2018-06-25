DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police detectives arrested Emilio Morales, 24, shortly after 5:00 p.m. on a charge of injury to a child after an investigation into the death of his infant child inside a home in the 2900 block of Desert Drive.

Police said, shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, officers went to the home to assist Denton Fire/Rescue Paramedics responding to an unconscious person call.

Paramedics determined the child had died.

Detectives noticed bruises and abrasions on the child’s body.

An autopsy by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the child had suffered serious bodily injury consistent with an assault.

Morales was interviewed by detectives at the police department Monday and admitted to striking the infant in the head several times with a closed fist.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Morales’s arrest and he was taken into custody without incident.

Injury to a child is a first degree felony.