DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer was injured and a suspect was shot and killed after a high speed chase in Dallas County.

Police said it started in Mesquite and came to a crashing end in Dallas at I-635 near Garland Road.

screen shot 2018 06 25 at 4 52 48 pm Suspect Shot, Killed After High Speed Chase In Dallas County

Dallas, Mesquite Police scene (Chopper11)

The suspect ran off but police caught up to him a short time later.

Both an officer and the suspect were taken to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas.

screen shot 2018 06 25 at 4 55 14 pm Suspect Shot, Killed After High Speed Chase In Dallas County

Dallas, Mesquite Police scene (Chopper11)

Mesquite Police said it all started when they got a call at 3:45 about a suspicious person off Towne Centre Drive.

Police said he did something to upset a 12-year-old girl.

“For some reason, he went to the gas station and did something to a little girl. He harassed her and the girl went and told her mother. And the police showed up,” said restaurant manager Sultan Obdie.

“He’s always coming here and he’s a very respectful person when I speak to him, so it’s unusual.,” said Obdie about the suspect.

When police arrived, the suspect took off, leading to the chase.

When police caught up with the suspect when he ran off after the crash, shots were fired in the parking lot of 12115 Self Plaza.

screen shot 2018 06 25 at 5 00 04 pm Suspect Shot, Killed After High Speed Chase In Dallas County

shooting scene in Dallas (Chopper11)

No officers were shot.

