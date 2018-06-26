DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – June is National Safety Month and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) wants to keep riders safe around busses and trains.

On Tuesday workers were out in full force promoting the #respecttheride campaign.

DART says they have more than 3,000,000 riders, with many of them looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of rush hour traffic. But that doesn’t mean riders are in the clear when it comes to safety.

“You would be surprised how many people walk into the sides of busses and trains,” said DART spokesperson Mark Ball. “If you are looking down at your phone it’s very unsafe, because you are not listening for busses and trains.”

DART officials are working to keep people out of harm’s way. They’re giving riders safety tips and doing it in a very visible way.

“We are out here to give awareness to our passengers to let them know to respect the ride on dart. Always stay safe around trains and busses,” said DART worker Vivian Chaney.

Workers are visiting DART stations across the Metroplex for the safety blitz.

Riders seemed to like the reminders.

“I do feel like technology is a distraction and it is very easy to put yourself in danger from it,” said DART rider Aaron Armstrong. “It [an accident] can happen in a split second if you are not paying attention.”

Others say, DART has stepped up its game when it comes to safety.

Bonnie Taylor is a regular DART rider. She says, “There have been a couple of times, on the train, that I have felt a little bit less secure. But, I use the app they have. It’s super-fast and if you want it to be private, it’s private.”

DART is also advising riders to give vehicles plenty of room and to look both ways before crossing a street or rail line.

The main purpose of safety blitz is to encourage DART riders to avoid risky behaviors.