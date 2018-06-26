ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new exhibit at the Arlington Museum of Art is putting both the city and the museum on the arts and culture map.

“CUT! Costume and the Cinema,” features 43 costumes worn in some of the most recognizable films of our time.

The Jack Sparrow costume worn by Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, and the dress worn by actress Emmy Rossum in Phantom of The Opera are just some of the big-name costumes on display.

The Museum’s president Nancy Tice says the administrators worked hard to get the exhibit to Arlington.

“It’s a beautiful exhibit. It has history behind it. It has glamour behind it,” said Tice.

She said the fact that the exhibit is in Arlington further proves that the city has a lot more to offer than just major sporting venues and events.

“We’re viable. We’re here we are not going away. We are going to grow and get better,” said Tice.

The exhibit runs through August 12.