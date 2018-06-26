  • CBS 11On Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge in Philadelphia has denied Meek Mill’s petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions despite support for the request by the district attorney’s office.

The rapper’s attorneys cited credibility issues with a police officer who testified in his case. District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office agreed to the new trial, saying it had no confidence in the officer’s testimony.

Rapper Meek Mill attends the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (credit: Tara Ziemba/AFP/Getty Images)

Judge Genece Brinkley said in an opinion Monday that Mill had not met his burden of proof in questioning the officer’s credibility.

A different Philadelphia judge has granted new trials in at least three other cases involving the officer’s testimony.

Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. Mill served five months before the state Supreme Court ordered his release.

