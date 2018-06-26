DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man “aggressively” assaulted a Mesquite officer and took his gun before he was fatally shot by police in Dallas County Monday evening.

The suspect led police in Mesquite and Garland on a chase that ended in Dallas. After wrecking his vehicle on I-635 and Garland Road, the suspect was located by police on foot in the 12100 block of Self Plaza in Dallas.

A Mesquite officer found the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Bobby Blade, and a fight ensue. Police said Blade “aggressively” assaulted the officer before a struggle started for the officer’s weapon.

According to police, Blade was able to take the gun away and pointed it at the officer. Four other officers at the scene fired multiple shots at Blade.

Blade was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer in the fight with Blade was transported with multiple fractures on his face. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

There were three total Mesquite officers and two Garland officers involved in the incident.

Blade had an arrest record, including claims of shoplifting and assault with a deadly weapon. There was a warrant for his arrest when he fled from police in the 2600 block of Towne Centre Drive in Mesquite.

Plano police wanted Blade for failing to appear in court on an aggravated assault case, while Carrollton police arrested him in April after Collin County authorities had an arrest warrant for him for the same offense.

Surveillance video showed the 29-year-old buying food at a Mesquite convenience store minutes before police responded to a call from a customer, claiming Blade inappropriately touched a girl.

Dallas police are responsible for investigating the officer-involved shooting and are examining why police pursued him on LBJ Freeway with hundreds of other drivers on the road.