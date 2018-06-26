  • CBS 11On Air

Emergency crews gather in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where at least eight people were killed on May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (credit: Daniel Kramer/AFP/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area high school is considering security measures and renovation proposals amid parent demands for changes following a mass shooting that killed 10 people.

The Houston Chronicle reports that parents asked for safety changes at a Santa Fe Independent School District board meeting Monday following the May 18 massacre at Santa Fe High School. A 17-year-old suspected gunman faces capital murder charges.

District officials discussed using reserve funds to add safety upgrades before students return Aug. 21. Proposed ideas include securing the perimeter with fencing, adding security doors and modifying a hallway.

Two art rooms where the shooting began may also be converted into storage or office space so students don’t have to re-enter the area.

Board President J.R. Norman says he’ll hold a special meeting soon to vote on final changes.

 

 

