GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A white man arrested for stalking an African-American family last year in Grapevine is now facing not only state but federal charges.

It was in October of 2017 when an African-American family living at the Colonial Village Apartments were the victims of several racially-charged incidents. The victims had their vehicles damaged, a noose thrown onto their balcony and on two separate occasions had dolls, with ropes around the necks, left near their apartment.

As police began investigating they performed day and night surveillance of the victims apartment and vehicles and searched for similar dolls sold at local stores. They soon discovered the items available at Walmart.

Detectives reviewed purchase records and hours of Walmart security video and identified the man purchasing the dolls as 64-year-old Glenn Halfin.

Halfin was the victim’s neighbor and had been reported by workers at the apartment complex as having a history of making “inappropriate racially insensitive comments.”

Police arrested Halfin on December 22, 2017 for Stalking with a Hate Crime Enhancement, but by chance that same week Grapevine Police Detective Joseph Moeller had just completed hate crime training. The investigator forwarded information on the case to the FBI office in Dallas and late last week the federal government also charged Halfin with Interference with Housing.

The Stalking case in Tarrant County is pending, as federal officials move forward with the Housing case.