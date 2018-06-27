It may seem like summer just kicked off, but Tarrant County leaders and community supporters are working fast and furious to get kids ready for the upcoming school year. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price met with families Wednesday morning to remind them that pre-registration is required to attend and receive free school supplies.

The community leaders unveiled plans for the 14th-annual Tarrant County Back To School Roundup in conjunction with the first pre-registration event at a Walmart Supercenter.

Before the announcement, students from Clayton YES! received free dental and vision screenings and haircuts, while neighborhood families pre-registered for Roundup, which is August 9. During the event, community leaders filled backpacks with school supplies and gave them to children.

Presented by Walmart, Roundup is a one-stop shop to prepare the whole family for the start of school. It provides pre-registered students with free school supplies as well as health, dental and vision screenings, sports physicals, eye exams, immunizations, haircuts and information on education, health and social services. The event is free and open to eligible families who reside in Tarrant County.

DETAILS

Pre-registration is required to attend Roundup, which will take place Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Pre-registration is taking place now through Aug. 7 at locations across Tarrant County.

For the first time, families can pre-register online from June 25 through July 9.

Click here for more information or call 211.

