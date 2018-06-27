NORTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Northwest ISD broke ground Wednesday on Lance Thompson Elementary School, the district’s 19th elementary campus.

Lance Thompson Elementary School will be located in the Harvest master-planned community within the city of Northlake and is scheduled to open at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

The building will be the first to use Northwest ISD’s new prototype elementary school design, featuring collaborative learning areas and other teamwork-focused features.

The school is named after Lance Thompson, a former Northwest ISD 6-year-old who died unexpectedly in 1987. The land for the campus was donated by his family.

His father, Roger Thompson, was a rancher in the Justin area for many years and a Northwest ISD school board member from 1989 to 2001. Lance’s mother, Sharla Stockard, retired from Northwest ISD as the district’s student data services coordinator, the district said on its website.

“I grew up with my mother and father talking to me about the importance of being an asset to the world,” Roger Thompson said. “It is my hope that this school will make a difference in the lives of children in our community, and my family is honored to donate this land.”