ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hall of Fame catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez unveiled details Wednesday for his first restaurant which will open within Texas Live! in the Arlington Entertainment District – Pudge’s Pizza.

Located on the second level of Texas Live! overlooking Live! Arena, Pudge’s Pizza will welcome guests in family-friendly environment, serving up signature pies created by Rodriguez with the freshest ingredients in mind, the Texas Rangers announced in a news release.

“I can’t wait to debut this new restaurant at the world-class Texas Live! development,” said Rodríguez. “I look forward to seeing all my fans and sharing a good slice of pizza with my Rangers community at Pudge’s Pizza come August.”

Pudge’s Pizza will debut at Texas Live! when the project opens in the Arlington Entertainment District on August 9, joining a dynamic line up of dining and entertainment space including Arlington Backyard, Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Lockhart Smokehouse, Troy’s, Sports & Social Arlington and a signature venue by Guy Fieri.

“It is very exciting to have one of the most decorated players in Rangers history be a part of Texas Live!,” said Neil Leibman, Chief Operating Officer, Texas Rangers. “Iván Rodríguez is a Hall of Famer in every sense of the word and Pudge’s Pizza is a great addition to the lineup of so many iconic venues that have been developed for Texas Live! It’s hard to believe that the opening is just a few weeks away and everyone with the Rangers organization is looking forward to August 9 with great anticipation.”

“Our vision from day one was to create a world-class destination with Texas Live! that featured a dynamic mix of best-in-class local, regional and national brands that the local community and out of town visitors could enjoy 365 days a year,” stated Taylor Gray, Vice President of Development, The Cordish Companies. “Pudge’s Pizza is the perfect complement to a strong line up of venues that have been announced for the project and will quickly become a fan favorite for our guests to enjoy when Texas Live! opens on August 9.”

Texas Live! is creating more than 3,000 new jobs for the City of Arlington and Tarrant County including 2,000 new construction jobs and more than 1,000 new permanent jobs.

The district is currently seeking applicants for all types of positions from entry level to management opportunities.