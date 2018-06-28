LAREDO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Texas prosecutor says he’ll seek the death penalty for a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor who investigators say killed a woman with whom he was romantically involved and their 1-year-old child.

The Webb County District Attorney said in a statement Wednesday that he’ll seek capital punishment for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

His statement came after a grand jury indicted Burgos Aviles on two counts of capital murder.

Burgos-Aviles is being held without bond in the Webb County Jail. Online court and jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

The 29-year-old had claimed he found the body of Grizelda Hernandez at a Laredo park, adjacent to the Rio Grande and just south of the World Trade Bridge that carries traffic between the U.S. and Mexico, while on patrol. The child’s body was found nearby. Both died of stab wounds.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the killings.

