NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Jewish civil rights group is reporting a sharp increase in propaganda campaigns by white supremacist groups on U.S. college campuses.

The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday that it documented 292 cases of white supremacist fliers and other racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic material found on campuses from last September through May. That’s a 77 percent increase over the previous academic year, when the group recorded 165 such incidents.

Last December the white supremacist group Texas Vanguard posted fliers around the SMU campus that read: “White Men! Save your people…. no more tolerance, no more diversity.” Another said gays and lesbians have “misplaced pride.”

The group also posted photos on Twitter after hanging a racist and homophobic banner of masked members giving Nazi salutes on-campus.

Fliers promoting white supremacy were found in 2017 at Texas State University. It wasn’t the first time either similar leaflets were posted or distributed on the campus in San Marcos, about 30 miles southwest of Austin. The fliers urged the formation of “tar and feather vigilante squads” to “arrest and torture” campus diversity advocates.

The ADL has counted a total of 478 cases since Sept. 1, 2016, on 287 campuses in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It says one group, Identity Evropa, was responsible for nearly half of those incidents.

Colleges in Texas and California collectively were targeted in more than a quarter of the cases.

