DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the addition of “immigration status” in the district’s Student Welfare Freedom From Bullying policy, the district said in a news release Thursday evening.

The news release stated the following:

All Dallas ISD schools are welcoming and protective environments, as stated in the resolution adopted by the Board in February 2017.

Under federal and state law, Dallas ISD has no authority or role in determining the immigration status of its students or families, as such, they do not enforce federal immigration laws.

Dallas ISD embraces the diversity of all students and families and the rich language and cultural assets they bring to the district. The district is committed to following the law and providing a high quality education to all students regardless of their immigration status, ethnicity, national origin, language, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, disability, or socioeconomic status.

