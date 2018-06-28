  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball, Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith scored eight of her 29 points in the final 1:04 and added eight assists in the Dallas Wings’ 97-91 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.

Liz Cambage had 17 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, and Glory Johnson scored a season-high 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting for Dallas (7-7).

Kayla McBride scored a career-high 38 points on 14-of-22 shooting for Las Vegas (5-11). Rookie A’ja Wilson had 22 points, 15 rebounds and a season-best eight assists.

Dallas Wings Vs. Las Vegas Aces

Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Dallas Wings handles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces on June 27, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (credit: David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

There were 18 ties and 22 lead changes before Aerial Powers hit a 3-pointer that gave Dallas a 90-89 lead with 2:43 to play and sparked an 8-0 run capped by Diggins-Smith’s step-back 3 with 1:04 remaining. Wilson made a jumper that trimmed the Aces’ deficit to 95-91 with 27.4 seconds left, but Diggins-Smith capped the scoring with two free throws.

It was the second of back-to-back games, and third in four days, for the Wings.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s