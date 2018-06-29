DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department announced the death of Deputy Sheriff Homero Calderon on Friday.

Deputy Calderon was found deceased Friday morning, while off-duty, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the southern part of Dallas County near Hutchins, Texas, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown expressed her condolences saying:

“There are no words that can accurately describe the sadness we are experiencing due to his loss. This tragedy has touched each of us in different ways. We, in public safety, have difficult jobs that come with unique challenges and dangers, coupled with regular life stressors that make it easy for us to become overwhelmed. As law enforcement professionals, we often mask emotion to do our jobs on a day-to-day basis helping people and we forget or ignore that we often need help ourselves. We ask for time to mourn our loss and the passing of this dedicated officer. It is imperative that Deputy Calderon’s family have the opportunity to grieve privately.”

The Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Calderon started his career in November 2, 2000. He worked as a Detention Service Officer at the West Tower Detention Facility before attending the Sheriff’s Academy and being promoted to Deputy Sheriff in September 2008.

After graduation, Deputy Calderon worked in the Dallas County Jail before being transferred as an investigator to the Sheriff’s Department Warrant Execution Section.

The news release went on to say “Deputy Calderon was an integral part of our law enforcement team and a member of our family at-large. His death is a shock to us all, and we offer our full support and condolences to his family.”