LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Drake confirms he’s a father on his new album.

The 31-year-old rapper from Canada released “Scorpion” on Friday. In two songs on his fifth album, he addresses rumors that he fathered a son with a former French adult-film star.

drake Drake Confirms He Fathered A Son On Newest Album Scorpion

In “Emotionless,” Drake raps, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.” In “March 14,” he uses a Michael Jackson reference to say, “She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

Rumors were fueled earlier this year when rapper Pusha T dropped a diss track alleging Drake had a child with a porn star and was keeping it a secret. In the song “The Story Of Adidon” Pusha T raps, “Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother. Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her. A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap. We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts.”

The 25-track album features the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” The album follows “More Life” from 2017.

Jay Z, Future, Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign are among the artists who appear on the new album. He also samples Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.

