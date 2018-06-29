DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding William Laurence Stanley who escaped Thursday, June 28 from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville.

Stanley, 54, was sentenced June 12 to serve more than eight years in federal prison and ordered to pay $5,605,226 in restitution.

He was previously sentenced in January 2016 to three years in federal prison for extorting money from a Dallas-based business and ordered to pay $174,888 in restitution to the numerous victims of his extortive conduct.

Stanley is described as white, 6 feet tall, 245 pounds, with no hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo on his forehead of a U.S. dollar bill with the word “CENSORED” in large black, block lettering.

Stanley also has a tattoo on the back of his head quoting the First Amendment. The text reads “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech.”

The FBI says anyone with information concerning Stanley should take no action themselves, but are asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000.

Tips can also be submitted online here.