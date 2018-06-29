  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Censored, Dallas, Escaped Inmate, Escapee, fbi, Federal Correctional Institution, Local TV, Seagoville, tattoo, Texas, William Laurence Stanley

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding William Laurence Stanley who escaped Thursday, June 28 from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville.

Stanley, 54, was sentenced June 12 to serve more than eight years in federal prison and ordered to pay $5,605,226 in restitution.

afbi FBI Dallas Searching For Escaped Federal Inmate With CENSORED Tattoo

William Laurence Stanley

He was previously sentenced in January 2016 to three years in federal prison for extorting money from a Dallas-based business and ordered to pay $174,888 in restitution to the numerous victims of his extortive conduct.

Stanley is described as white, 6 feet tall, 245 pounds, with no hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo on his forehead of a U.S. dollar bill with the word “CENSORED” in large black, block lettering.

stanley FBI Dallas Searching For Escaped Federal Inmate With CENSORED Tattoo

William Laurence Stanley

Stanley also has a tattoo on the back of his head quoting the First Amendment. The text reads “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech.”

The FBI says anyone with information concerning Stanley should take no action themselves, but are asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000.

Tips can also be submitted online here

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s