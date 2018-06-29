  • CBS 11On Air

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Garland said it is closing Windsurf Bay Park on the 4th of July holiday Wednesday due to public safety concerns.

The park will reopen for public access July 5.

The city said in a news release, the park does not have capacity for the large crowds that typically turn out for the holiday.

Windsurf Bay Park is closed for the 4th of July (City of Garland)

“The excessive crowds make it difficult for police to enforce alcohol and fireworks ordinances. Overflow traffic and parking impedes City emergency services from accessing the area effectively, if needed,” the release said.

 In addition to closing the park, the city has installed a temporary fence to separate the park owned by the City of Garland from the shore/waterfront owned by the City of Dallas.

The city said the purpose of this fence is to help protect swimmers from collisions with watercraft, such as jet skis and other boats. 

This fence will be removed Sunday, July 8.

