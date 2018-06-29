  • CBS 11On Air

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The last victims of Hurricane Harvey living in federally-funded hotel rooms are heading to other housing arrangements this weekend, more than 10 months after the storm first hit.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that the final 707 displaced households will move out by Sunday. It said the “vast majority of them have a long-term housing solution” already prepared.

The agency said that nearly 55,000 Texas households were evacuated after Harvey and couldn’t return home.

Sixty-eight people in Texas died in the days after Harvey came ashore Aug. 25. It caused an estimated $125 billion in damage, second in U.S. history behind Katrina’s inflation-adjusted $161 billion.

The storm also brought a historic 55 inches of rain to parts of Harris County, which includes Houston.

gettyimages 841700270 e1530300375197 10 Months After Harvey, Last Victims Leave Hotels

Homeowner Robert Osborn (L) helps Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association member Yusuf Seager (R) steady a wheelbarrel full of flood damaged drywall pieces inside a home in the Westbury neighborhood of southwest Houston, Texas on September 1, 2017. (Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Dozens of people arrived in North Texas after Harvey and some stuck around for months.

