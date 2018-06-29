NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Richland Hills residents north of Mid Cities Boulevard are being asked to conserve water due to a break in a supply line. The supply line serves the northern part of the community.

Residents are being asked to turn off sprinkler systems and limit unnecessary water use like refilling swimming pools and fountains.

City spokesperson Mary Peters says the Trinity River Authority told city officials the break took place Thursday evening and could take 24 hours to fix.

“We’re just watching and waiting at this point,” said Peters. “We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.”

Peters says the city will issue regular updates via city email blasts and social media.