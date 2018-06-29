  • CBS 11On Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Toys “R” Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe has packed up his suitcase — presumably full of toys — and left his toy kingdom for good. A heartbreaking photo of Geoffrey is circulating, on the day that Toys “R” Us is closing all remaining stores.

The photo shows the giraffe in an empty Toys “R” Us, holding a suitcase and waving goodbye. The photo was taken by Rene Johnpiere, who also posted several sad photos on Facebook of an empty store shelves, vacant shopping carts and a group of employees locking the doors of a soon-to-be shuttered store.

But the photo of Geoffrey the Giraffe leaving is getting the most attention, having received more than 307,000 shares on Facebook. The image captures the end of an era and sadness many people feel watching their favorite toy store close forever.

The heart tugging continued on the Toys “R” Us website, with the company posting a heartfelt message thanking customers for sharing their stories and encouraging everyone to “Play on!”

toys 22r22 us message 1 Pic Of Geoffrey The Giraffe Leaving Empty Toys R Us Store = Me 😭

 

 

Every Toys “R” Us kid remembers the famous jjngle, “I don’t want to grow up! I’m a Toys “R” Us kid.” The grown up reality is that after today there will be more than 700 empty Toys “R” Us stores across the United States.

But the header on the Toys “R” Us Twitter page says to stay tuned for “news and information on the next chapter for Geoffrey and the iconic Toy “R” Us brands”… so maybe the story’s not over.

