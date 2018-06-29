  • CBS 11On Air

Bela Karolyi, gymnast, Gymnastics, gymnastics center, Huntsville, Larry Nassar, Martha Karolyi, Sex Abuse, sports doctor

HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Last month, five former U.S. gymnasts implored authorities to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at the Karolyi ranch about an hour north of Houston. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

gymnastics karolyi ranch 108474455 Texas Officials To Address Claims Of Abuse At Karolyi Ranch

Gymnast workout with their personal coaches during a morning workout session at Karolyi Ranch, an Official USOC Training Site located in Huntsville, Texas. (credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images for Hilton)

The facility has since closed and Nassar has been imprisoned for life.

The Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation, and Walker County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss developments.

The gymnasts said Texas hadn’t executed search warrants or secured indictments, even as some statutes of limitation loomed.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.

