HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Last month, five former U.S. gymnasts implored authorities to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at the Karolyi ranch about an hour north of Houston. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

The facility has since closed and Nassar has been imprisoned for life.

The Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation, and Walker County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss developments.

The gymnasts said Texas hadn’t executed search warrants or secured indictments, even as some statutes of limitation loomed.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.

