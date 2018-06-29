SAN ANGELO, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — During the early morning hours of June 28, 2018, San Angelo Police officers were dispatched to a crash at a south San Angelo Walmart after a driver crashed into the building and drove into the store.

“A 19-year-old Eldorado man is facing multiple Felony charges after he used his truck to drive through the Walmart Supercenter located at 5501 Sherwood Way in San Angelo,” said San Angelo Police in a report early Thursday.

Surveillance video shows the truck – allegedly being driven by Caleb Wilson – crashing through glass front doors of the store then striking several end-cap coolers as it travels towards the back of the store.

According to police, workers and shoppers said Wilson was in the store earlier and was allegedly “exhibiting erratic behavior.”

The driver made it to the cereal aisle before turning around and heading out of the building. No one inside the store was injured.

Police said, “an unidentified 18-year-old woman and patron narrowly avoided injury by jumping out of the truck’s path.

Witnesses said that the woman and Wilson appeared to be in the store together before heading to the parking lot and getting in an argument. Shortly thereafter Wilson allegedly crashed into the store. Witnesses allege that it appeared the driver was purposely confronting the woman as she exited the store with the patron.

“As officers arrived to the storefront, they observed a red 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck exiting the building through the store’s northeast entrance,” SAPD said in the police report.

Police attempted to stop the truck but say the driver “drove at a high rate of speed through the parking lot where it collided with an unoccupied 2007 Toyota Camry.”

Police were able to stop the driver near a Murphy USA gas station. Officials said they put him in custody after he briefly resisted arrest.

Gas pumps at the station were shut off after police noticed fuel leaking from the suspect’s truck.

“While detained, the suspect began to exhibit signs of excited delirium and he was subsequently transported by Officers to Shannon Medical Center for evaluation where he became combative with hospital staff,” said police in the report.

Police said the incident lasted several minutes and damage was estimated to be at least $500,000.

Charges for Wilson were pending. “Investigators have obtained Arrest Warrants for Wilson for First Degree Felony Criminal Mischief and two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon,” said police.” Wilson remains under medical care at this time.”

The store may be closed for a period of time due to the damages sustained by the crash.