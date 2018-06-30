DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at Big T Bazaar in Oak Cliff early Saturday morning.

Police say, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in regards to a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Methodist Central Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. One victim was pronounced dead while the other is in stable condition.

According to witnesses, there was a large crowd of people in the parking lot of Big T Bazaar when shots were fired.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 214.671.3630 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.