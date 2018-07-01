DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Surveillance video captured a rolling gun battle that erupted in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas early Sunday morning.

Peter Triporo and William Wilson live just a few doors down from a home that was struck by the gunfire.

“They woke me up and startled me. They started to get louder and louder. The sound became more intense,” said Triporo.

Like many, they initially thought the sound was fireworks.

“It looks like something from a movie. You see two cars exchanging shots while moving. One crashes, the other one drives the other way,” said Wilson.

Bullets pierced a home where neighbors said the family’s daughter was asleep in the nursery. There were no injuries during this shooting.

The surveillance video shows flashes of gunfire coming from one vehicle after the other car hits a curb and stops. Two people jumped out and ducked behind the car.

Knowing that those involved in the gun battle are still loose has the neighbors worried.

“There’s a lot of concern because this happened at an hour where everyone was asleep. This is a neighborhood of families,” said Triporo.

Dallas police have not yet commented on this incident.