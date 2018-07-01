DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from a detention facility. He was discovered missing Sunday morning.

Daniel Brown, 28, was being held at the Suzanne Kays Detention Facility. Authorities say he was discovered missing during an inmate count.

Brown was assigned to work in the kitchen area of the facility, and it is believed he escaped through the dock area, according to authorities.

Dallas police arrested Brown on March 19 for five charges of property theft over $2,500 under $30,000. He also had a hold in Missouri for a parole violation and a hold in Harris County for theft by check under $30,000.

Authorities believe Brown may be traveling with 28-year-old Dieasha Owens in a 2018 black Acura TLX with the Texas license plate KRM-0827. They believe Brown has already left Dallas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local law enforcement or the sheriff’s department at 214.837.7145.