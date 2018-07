DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning during an argument, police say.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. inside the night club “The Door,” striking one man in chest and grazing another.

Both people were taken to the hospital as police search for the gunman.

This is the latest crime incident in a community that’s already dealing with a spike in late night attacks and robberies.