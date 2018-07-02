  • CBS 11On Air

FRANCE (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – At just 12 years old, French sailor Tom Goron crossed the North Sea last week on a one-person boat in less than 15 hours and set record time.

Followed and watched by his father from a bigger boat, Goron travelled 60 miles in 14 hours 20 minutes, averaging 4.19 nautical miles per hour.

Goron started his voyage in Isle of Wight and landed in Cherbourg in northern France, to the delight of French media awaiting his arrival.

Goron began sailing at eight-years-old and has placed in various competitions in France.

