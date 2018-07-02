PINGTUNG COUNTY, Taiwan (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old boy whose head got stuck between metal bars jutting out from a balcony ledge was rescued by firefighters in southern Taiwan after hanging for more than 30 minutes, according to local news reports.

Video shot on June 23 shows firefighters attempting to reach the boy, who was stuck on the fifth floor with nobody at home.

The video shows rescuers rappelling from the floor above as the boy holds on to the rails with his arms and struggles to get his footing.

The child was eventually rescued after firefighters broke through the balcony roof and pulled him up through the bars.

He was not hurt, save for some minor bruising.