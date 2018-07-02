Patrick Zamarripa was a Dallas Police officer who was gunned down on July 7.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – The popular police lip synch battle playing out on social media features officers from departments across the state of Texas and country lip synching and dancing.

The timing of the viral videos coincide with the days leading up to the 2nd anniversary of the July 7th ambush that killed 5 police officers in Downtown Dallas.

Now, the younger brother of one of those fallen officers is keeping his siblings memory alive by offering up a video he says proves his brother would have loved the lip synch battle.

Carlos Zamarripa spoke about his brother Patrick Zamarripa saying, “My brother would have instantly accepted the challenge, because in my post I said in an alternate universe he would accept the challenge.”

The younger Zamarripa says the video showing his brother bopping his head and dancing to music in his patrol car was recorded several years before his line of duty death.

He says the video shows a light hearted side to his brother.

He added, “I just miss the random things me and him would do together, or just the random things he would do. He was a character.”

He said he’s sharing his brother’s video along with the lip synch battles as proof that even after his death his legacy as a fun, and dedicated officer still lives on.

Zamarripa said, “I want to keep his memory alive for those that don’t know who Patrick was.”