Filed Under:Ashley Nicole Ahlawat, Dallas, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Crimes Unit, Hit and Run, Lime Bike
Photo: Getty Images

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a woman riding a Lime Bike across the intersection of Northwest Highway and the entrance ramp to S/B IH-35 in the cross walk last month.

It happened between 10:20 and 10:30 p.m. on June 20.

The victim, Ashley Nicole Ahlawat, 36, was thrown from the bike to the ground. Ahlawathe was transported to Parkland Hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A witnesses stopped to help but were unable to provide any vehicle description. Security cameras from local businesses were not able to provide any leads on the hit-and-run driver either.

The Dallas County Sheriff Department Vehicle Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle/driver. The suspect vehicle will have some sort of front end damage and may have some green paint transfer from the Lime Bike.

Anyone with information should contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 589.2325.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s