DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a woman riding a Lime Bike across the intersection of Northwest Highway and the entrance ramp to S/B IH-35 in the cross walk last month.

It happened between 10:20 and 10:30 p.m. on June 20.

The victim, Ashley Nicole Ahlawat, 36, was thrown from the bike to the ground. Ahlawathe was transported to Parkland Hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A witnesses stopped to help but were unable to provide any vehicle description. Security cameras from local businesses were not able to provide any leads on the hit-and-run driver either.

The Dallas County Sheriff Department Vehicle Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle/driver. The suspect vehicle will have some sort of front end damage and may have some green paint transfer from the Lime Bike.

Anyone with information should contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 589.2325.