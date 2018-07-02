GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie woman waiting for a friend to arrive to help with a flat tire was struck and killed on westbound IH-30 at the Belt Line Rd exit in Grand Prairie early Monday.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway with a flat tire around 3:55 a.m.

The driver, Troylynn Berkley, 29, had called a friend for help and was waiting near the back of the vehicle when she was struck by a Dodge Charger that had drifted onto the shoulder.

She died at the scene.

The Dodge Charger collided with the back of the victim’s Suzuki, causing it to overturn in the median between the freeway and the exit ramp.

Both people inside the Dodge ran off. They’ve been identified as Michael Sanchez, 23 and Jesica Mosqueda, 21.

Warrants for failure to stop and render aid have been issued for their arrests. This charge is a Felony of the 2nd Degree, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Corrections for between 2 and 20 years, and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Grand Prairie Police at (972) 237-8906, or Crime Stoppers at 972 988-8477 (TIPS). Tips may also be submitted online here.

This is the eighth traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year.