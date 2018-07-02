BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Burleson Police have made a second arrest in the murder of Todd Neal, Jr. on June 11.

Fort Worth Police and Burleson Police investigators arrested Evrick D. Johnson, 29, during a traffic stop on Friday, June 29.

Neal was shot and killed while riding passenger in a vehicle that was being chased by two vehicles, a black Chevrolet pickup and a maroon Chrysler 300. Police said that deadly shooting was over drugs instead of a random act of road rage, which authorities first thought.

Burleson Police investigators determined Johnson was the driver of the black Chevrolet pickup and obtained the murder warrant for his arrest. Johnson was booked into the Johnson County Jail for murder with a $100,000 bond.

Keilon Warren was arrested for the murder of Neal days after the shooting.

Police said the investigation revealed Warren was driving the maroon Chrysler that was chasing Mr. Neal at the time of the shooting.

Warren abandoned that vehicle in Burleson and was later picked up by Johnson in the silver Chrysler, police said.

Further investigation revealed after Neal was shot, Johnson drove the black Chevrolet truck back to his home in Fort Worth, switched vehicles to the silver Chrysler and returned to Burleson to pick up Warren.