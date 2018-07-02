FORT WORTH (Hoodline) – Nothing beats desserts, and if you’re in the mood to enjoy them in Fort Worth, we’ve found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are some of the newest places to check out the next time that you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.

CREAMISTRY

628 Harrold Street, Suite 128, West Seventh Street District

Creamistry is a California ice cream chain that has been steadily expanding into Texas. The location in the West Seventh Street District is the newest location yet.

Creamistry sets itself apart with a combination of two concepts: the ability to pick your own ice cream flavor from scratch, and then to have it made for you using liquid nitrogen.

Choosing your own ice cream creation is a straightforward process: simply select your size/base and your flavor, and then finish it with toppings. After that, you can watch your dessert come to life via the liquid nitrogen.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 16 reviews, Creamistry has been getting positive attention.

Debra A. reviewed the shop on June 23 and wrote, “Love this. The ice cream is really delicious, but don’t hesitate to put the add-ins for more flavor. It’s kinda pricey, but hey, it’s literally made right in front of you. The show is worth it alone. Really cool spot.”

Stephanie W. wrote, “Delicious ice cream! Very smooth and creamy with great flavors! Lots of customizing options too.”

Creamistry is open from 12:00 PM to 9:30 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM on Friday and Saturday.

KNEADY DOUGHNUTS

2919 Race Street, Scenic Bluff

Kneady Doughnuts is gaining a reputation for its creative takes on doughnuts, including flavors like caramel green apple, Fruity Pebbles, apple fritter, Apple Jacks, Bavarian creme, s’mores and more.

It also offers breakfast burritos if you prefer something less dessert-like in the morning.

Yelp users are excited about Kneady Doughnuts, which currently holds 5 stars out of five reviews on the site.

Annla D. reviewed the shop on June 13 and wrote, “Best homemade gourmet doughnuts in Fort Worth! Owners are very sweet and accommodating; there’s always something new every day! Highly recommended.”

Yelp user Margaret A. wrote, “Best doughnuts in town! These cake doughnuts are delicious and, trust me, you ‘knead’ them! Fun flavors like Cap’n Crunch and Lucky Charms, and the chef likes to get creative with yummy fresh fruit doughnuts too.”

Kneady Doughnuts is open from 6:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday-Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.

LA PIÑA LOCA

2623 Azle Avenue, Northside

La Piña Loca offers mangonadas, ice cream, strawberries and cream, aguas frescas, flan and more.

Besides sweet treats, you can snag pizza, elote (corn on the cob or in a cup with cream, mayo, butter, Mexican cheese and chile) and duros preparados (pork rinds with cream, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and salsa).

La Piña Loca is off to a promising start with 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

Suz N. wrote, “Very clean, attentive staff. Prices are OK. Ordered the mangonada (mango smoothie with chunks of mango and Mexican chile powder). It tasted great. They have a variety of ice cream, fruit, drinks and candy.”

La Piña Loca is open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.

85°C BAKERY CAFE

628 Harrold Street, Suite 140, West Seventh Street District

Located in the same retail center as the aforementioned Creamistry, 85°C Bakery Cafe is a bakery and patisserie/cake shop that also offers coffee, teas and smoothies. It’s a national chain with locations not only in Texas, but California and Washington as well. This is its third location in the Metroplex after the ones in Frisco and Carrollton.

Desserts include cream puffs, chocolate chip cookies, macarons, pineapple cake, blueberry cheesecake, red velvet cake and more.

85°C Bakery Cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Reyhan E. reviewed the bakery on May 22 and said, “From danishes to tiramisu to coconut bites, this place has something for everyone to satisfy your sweet tooth. I got the apple almond danish and the mini lemon bites, both of which were fresh and delicious. Prices for the baked goods were more than reasonable.”

Dawn H. added, “They play well with sweet and savory here. Many of their items are pillowy, ethereal goodness. Some of their pastries are decadent.”

85°C Bakery Cafe is open from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily.