ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 7-year-old Alaskan husky is credited with helping rescue an injured woman hiking a trail east of Anchorage.

The Alaska Star reports the dog, named Nanook, helped pull 21-year-old Amelia Milling after she fell while crossing the Eagle River last month.

Milling, a college student from Tennessee, was hiking the Crow Pass Trail and was injured early in the planned three-day hike. She says the white dog found her after she tumbled down a slope.

She says Nanook guided her back to the trail and later helped her out of the water when she struggled in the glacier-fed river that is typically between thigh- and waist-deep this time of year. The dog stayed with her until rescuers arrived.

Nanook’s owner, Scott Swift, says his dog has no search-and-rescue training and has been setting out on trips into Chugach State Park for years, where he accompanies hikers he meets on the trails.

