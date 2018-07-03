  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anna Police, backyard, danger, fire, Fireworks, home, Pete Copin, ticket, Tomas Mireles

ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – Anna police are warning about the dangers of lighting your own fireworks after it led to a grass fire less than a hundred yards from homes.

The remnants of a firecracker still litter the ground on County Road 369.

Police say someone lit them last Friday, sparking a grass fire that spread fast charring a patch of cornfield.

The fire was contained quickly but police say it could’ve ended a lot worse.

“It could’ve skipped over to the subdivision, which would be the worst case scenario, or across that field close to the school,” says Lt. Pete Copin with the Anna Police Department.

About half a mile away is a school. Less than a hundred feet away, is a neighborhood, filled with more than 100 homes. The smoke was so thick it crept into resident Tomas Mireles’ home as he watched firefighters put out the flames.

“We could lose our house. We don’t have time to be fooling around with fireworks,” says Mireles, who’s glad the fire department worked quickly, especially because along the road are yellow “gas pipeline” signs planted in the field.

“We’ve got the gas line there. That thing can blow up and we’ll have problems!” he says.

The grass fire is an example of why officials in Anna, and across North Texas are urging people to go see professional shows instead of lighting off their own fireworks.

“They have the permit there to do it and they also have the emergency personnel on standby and the safety equipment necessary.”

Tomas says he and his neighbors plan to watch the fireworks from their yards and hopes others will too.

Police say lighting fireworks within city limits could get you a citation and a fine of up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s