FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One of Fort Worth’s most prominent chefs is in jail accused of beating his wife.

Fort Worth Police arrested Chef Grady Spears around midnight after responding to a domestic disturbance call at his house.

When officers got there, they said they saw Spears’ wife covered with bruises.

Police said she told officers Spears hit her several times.

He’s been held without bail in the Tarrant County Jail.

Spears has owned multiple restaurants in Fort Worth.