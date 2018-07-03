  • CBS 11On Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles will have their choice of uniform jerseys when they visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 because of a golf bet between coaches Doug Pederson and Sean Payton.

Payton said Monday that he lost a wager to Pederson on a golf course at the NFL meetings in March so the Super Bowl champion Eagles will get to choose their green home jerseys when they play the Saints on Nov. 18.

Pederson said his “competitive juices” were flowing and he wanted to beat Payton. It took three holes for a victor to be declared.

Payton recalled the hole involved him shooting into the water.

Pederson, Payton and Arizona State coach Herman Edwards spoke to reporters on a conference call in advance of their appearance in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this month.

