CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (CBSDFW.COM) – How sweet is this?

In the parking lot of the old Town and County Drive-in Restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, a man put up a printed sign wishing his wife of 57 years a happy anniversary on July 2.

It was signed “Ronnie” and said his wife’s name was Doris.

The sign proclaimed its planted spot as the same spot the couple met.

On the back of the sign, right there in Ronnie’s handwriting was a plea, asking anyone who might wish to remove the sign to please call him first. And there was his phone number.

But local reporters didn’t reach Ronnie and Doris by phone, because the happy couple and the entire Kendrick family, rolled into the parking lot.

They’d just finished eating lunch to celebrate the couple’s anniversary.

“I’ve always thought about it and never had time to do it,” Ronnie said of the sign. “And this time, I did it.”

“When we pulled in (the parking lot) I said ‘why are we pulling in here?’ Then I saw the sign and I started crying,” said Doris. “Happy tears. Just started crying and I thank the Lord for him.”