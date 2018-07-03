DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue units were in the midst of a water rescue on Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday night.

The fire department got the call around 8:30 p.m. after an 18-foot Sea Ray became stranded in the water.

There were 5 people on board the boat when it became stranded.

For reasons that are unclear, three people jumped into the water, reportedly wearing life vests, but as of 9:45 p.m. they were unaccounted for.

By 9:55 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were located and are safe.

The two people who remained on the boat were rescued earlier.