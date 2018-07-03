Comments
Lake Ray Hubbard (CBS11)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue units were in the midst of a water rescue on Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday night.
The fire department got the call around 8:30 p.m. after an 18-foot Sea Ray became stranded in the water.
There were 5 people on board the boat when it became stranded.
For reasons that are unclear, three people jumped into the water, reportedly wearing life vests, but as of 9:45 p.m. they were unaccounted for.
By 9:55 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were located and are safe.
The two people who remained on the boat were rescued earlier.