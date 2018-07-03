  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Fire Rescue, Lake Ray Hubbard, Local TV, missing boaters, rescue effort, Sea Ray
Lake Ray Hubbard (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue units were in the midst of a water rescue on Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday night.

The fire department got the call around 8:30 p.m. after an 18-foot Sea Ray became stranded in the water.

There were 5 people on board the boat when it became stranded.

For reasons that are unclear, three people jumped into the water, reportedly wearing life vests, but as of 9:45 p.m. they were unaccounted for.

By 9:55 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were located and are safe.

The two people who remained on the boat were rescued earlier.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s