PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews continue work in Palo Pinto County where they’re trying to get the upper hand on a growing brush fire.

Chopper 11 was over the scene near Highway 180, west of Mineral Wells, before the lunch hour. From the sky you could see spots of flames and plumes of smoke. At least one plane circled the area dropping fire retardant.

The so-called Surprise Fire covered 500 acres Monday but has now burned an estimated 800 acres and officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service say it’s only 5-percent contained.

The fire started Monday afternoon and at one point 12 homes in the area were being closely watched, but so far there have been no evacuations ordered.

Because of the dry weather and risk of fire, Palo Pinto County Judge David Nicklas issued an emergency disaster declaration Tuesday morning and banned the personal use of fireworks. Permitted and authorized commercial fireworks displays will be allowed.

“We’d encourage people to attend a planned event as opposed to using their own (fireworks),” said Richard Gray, with the Texas A&M Forest Service. “If they are using their own (fireworks) make sure they’re setting those off in an area that doesn’t have any vegetation. Make sure they have a hose or bucket of water in case they do start a fire and if they can’t contain the fire they need to call 911 immediately.”

Palo Pinto County issued an outdoor burn ban last month and that remains in effect.

The cause of the fires in the area are still under investigation.