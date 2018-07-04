DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo’s first critically endangered gorilla born in 20 years will make its official debut in the gorilla habitat on Thursday, July 5.

Born to second-time mom Hope and first-time father Subira on Monday, June 25, the infant is also the fifth gorilla born at the zoo in nearly 50 years.

Hope continues to keep the baby very close to her – so staff have been unable to definitively confirm the infant’s gender. The zoo said it hopes to reveal its name and gender in the coming weeks.

Hope and baby will now make early morning appearances in the habitat, weather permitting.

Guests are encouraged to have patience when visiting as appearances will be determined by Hope’s comfort level and the Texas heat.

The zoo cares for nine gorillas, including its bachelor troop who live on the south side of the Gorilla Trail, and the family troop who live on the north side.

The family troop remains behind the scenes where Hope and her baby have been bonding privately.