FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth fire and police departments are out searching for fireworks, which are illegal inside the city limits.

A hotline dedicated to taking reports of illegal fireworks is expected to generate as many as 1,500 tips Wednesday night.

As CBS11 was out with these illegal fireworks teams, we’ve seen people setting them off in our faces.

You can often see or hear the fireworks, but tracking them down to a call can be difficult:

Fire works being set off in the streets.

Fireworks going off all around us as Fort Worth police and fire departments arrive to confiscate #fireworks and fine homeowners. Hotline to report illegal fire works is 817-392-4444. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/Bd5Db3Qt4O — MaryAnn Martinez (@maryanncbs11) July 5, 2018

Over and over again, Fort Worth resident were caught red-handed, shooting off fireworks as a strike team from Fort Worth police and fire departments arrived.

Nine of these teams are sprawled out throughout Fort Worth.

They will either confiscate and/or fine the homeowner or parents.

The teams are being directed from this emergency command center where the reports are coming in.

Dispatchers take the calls and addresses.

They show up on a map, so strike teams on the streets can be sent to them.

Dots in photo on left shows current calls to report fireworks, illegal in Fort Worth. City’s #fireworks hotline has taken 140 calls today. Photo on right shows 1,500 calls from last year. #FortWorth fireworks hotline 817-392-4444 #FourthofJuly @CBSDFW #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/T7OlDp469Q — MaryAnn Martinez (@maryanncbs11) July 5, 2018

Last Fourth of July, the city of Fort Worth had 1,500 reports of illegal fire works from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

“Once they get to a location they’ll look for signs that fireworks have been discharged, the leftovers of fireworks. They’re looking for people in possession,” said Fort Worth Fire Captain Kyle Falkner

Those caught face a fine of up to $2,000 and lose their remaining fireworks.

The hotline number is 817-392-4444