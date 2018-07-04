  • CBS 11On Air

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions will face off today at Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men’s record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

Ten-time winner Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo is seeking a fifth women’s title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas.

gettyimages 172623789 Get Ready To Grub! Eating Titans Take On Hot Dog Contest

(L to R) Tim Janus, Joey Chestnut, Matt Stonie and Bob Shoudt compete in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island. (credit: Monika Graff/Getty Images)

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas’ record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

Texan Juan Neave is also in the competition. The 20-year-old competed in the contest last year but says his performance was “horrible”.

In addition to walking away with the coveted Mustard Belt, the first place winner banks a $10,000 prize.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

